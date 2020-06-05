Hong Kong - when the Chinese Dream became a nightmare

Almost to the day, 31 years ago, on Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing, the dream of Chinese democracy was crushed by the tanks of the so-called People's Liberation Army.
I believe that to all democrats across the world, the true Chinese Dream was that of 1989, not the one postulated by President Xi Jinping in so many speeches recently; the same dream that is turning into a nightmare before our very eyes.
Let's face it: the Communist Party of China (CPC) is not our friend....
Roland Freudenstein is policy director of the Wilfried Marten Centre for European Studies in Brussels, the official think tank of the European People's Party group.
