Hong Kong - when the Chinese Dream became a nightmare

Almost to the day, 31 years ago, on Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing, the dream of Chinese democracy was crushed by the tanks of the so-called People's Liberation Army.

I believe that to all democrats across the world, the true Chinese Dream was that of 1989, not the one postulated by President Xi Jinping in so many speeches recently; the same dream that is turning into a nightmare before our very eyes.

Let's face it: the Communist Party of China (CPC) is not our friend....