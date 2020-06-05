Ad
euobserver
2019 protests in Hong Kong. 'The true Chinese Dream was that of 1989, not the one postulated by President Xi Jinping in so many speeches recently; the same dream that is turning into a nightmare before our very eyes' (Photo: Studio Incendo)

Hong Kong - when the Chinese Dream became a nightmare

EU & the World
Opinion
by Roland Freudenstein, Brussels,

Almost to the day, 31 years ago, on Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing, the dream of Chinese democracy was crushed by the tanks of the so-called People's Liberation Army.

I believe that to all democrats across the world, the true Chinese Dream was that of 1989, not the one postulated by President Xi Jinping in so many speeches recently; the same dream that is turning into a nightmare before our very eyes.

Let's face it: the Communist Party of China (CPC) is not our friend....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Roland Freudenstein is policy director of the Wilfried Marten Centre for European Studies in Brussels, the official think tank of the European People's Party group.

Related articles

China's post-Covid 19 'techno-nationalist' industrial policy
Letter to the editor on Hong Kong
Watershed moment for rule of law in Hong Kong
Borrell: EU doesn't need to choose between US and China
2019 protests in Hong Kong. 'The true Chinese Dream was that of 1989, not the one postulated by President Xi Jinping in so many speeches recently; the same dream that is turning into a nightmare before our very eyes' (Photo: Studio Incendo)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Roland Freudenstein is policy director of the Wilfried Marten Centre for European Studies in Brussels, the official think tank of the European People's Party group.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections