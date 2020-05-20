Ad
euobserver
Of course, if you ask a Brussels policymaker to name a role model for internet regulation, China won't be on their list. (Photo: Howard Lake)

China's cat-and mouse game blocking web content no model for EU

EU & the World
Digital
Health & Society
Opinion
by Daniela Stockmann, Berlin,

China's content clampdowns have driven internet users to underground digital spaces that are much harder to keep tabs on.

The EU rightly wants to stop online hate speech and disinformation and knows that any regulation should be a balancing act between security and freedom of speech.

Sadly, the EU is currently leaning toward prioritising safety over liberty, a fraught approach akin to one Beijing has been pursuing for two decades. China proves that sacrificing freedom for securi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Daniela Stockmann is the author of Media Commercialization and Authoritarian Rule in China, (Cambridge University Press, 2013), received the 2015 Goldsmith Book Prize awarded by the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy.

Related articles

Right-of-reply from Chinese embassy to Belgium
The future of 'Made in China' after coronavirus?
China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU'
Of course, if you ask a Brussels policymaker to name a role model for internet regulation, China won't be on their list. (Photo: Howard Lake)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Daniela Stockmann is the author of Media Commercialization and Authoritarian Rule in China, (Cambridge University Press, 2013), received the 2015 Goldsmith Book Prize awarded by the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections