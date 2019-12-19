Questions on commissioner Suica's wealth still linger

Questions about both family wealth and EU values still hang over the new EU commissioner for democracy and demography, Croatia's Dubravka Suica.
Ahead of her appointment as a member of the new commission, doubts over the value of her property, lack of transparency and possible conflict of interests belatedly surfaced in Brussels.
However, in her native Croatia, public scrutiny over how the 62-year old former school teacher be...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.