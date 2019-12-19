Ad
euobserver
'Suica is not the best person for the commissioner for demography and democracy - since transparency is among the key values for democracy,' Croatian NGO Gong told EUobserver (Photo: European Parliament)

Questions on commissioner Suica's wealth still linger

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Questions about both family wealth and EU values still hang over the new EU commissioner for democracy and demography, Croatia's Dubravka Suica.

Ahead of her appointment as a member of the new commission, doubts over the value of her property, lack of transparency and possible conflict of interests belatedly surfaced in Brussels.

However, in her native Croatia, public scrutiny over how the 62-year old former school teacher be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Tough questions for Dalli and Suica on gender rights
EU nominees: Where did Suica's millions come from?
German MEP challenges Suica on conflict of interest
'Suica is not the best person for the commissioner for demography and democracy - since transparency is among the key values for democracy,' Croatian NGO Gong told EUobserver (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections