Ad
euobserver
Turkey led the way in journalist detentions in Europe (Photo: Reuters)

Journalists at risk despite fall in war fatalities

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fewer journalists were killed in the line of work in the past year, but targeted killings and state detentions grew, a leading NGO has noted.

The two deaths in Europe came in Northern Ireland and Ukraine, while Turkey continued to jail press in alarming numbers, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders noted in a report out on Tuesday (17 December).

Northern Irish journalist Ly...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Cover-up fears in Malta despite PM's resignation
Russia's grey war in Ukraine prompts fatigue
Turkey led the way in journalist detentions in Europe (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections