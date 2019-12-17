Journalists at risk despite fall in war fatalities

Fewer journalists were killed in the line of work in the past year, but targeted killings and state detentions grew, a leading NGO has noted.
The two deaths in Europe came in Northern Ireland and Ukraine, while Turkey continued to jail press in alarming numbers, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders noted in a report out on Tuesday (17 December).
Northern Irish journalist Ly...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.