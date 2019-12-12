Leaders face crucial EU summit for climate action

Heads of government from each of the EU member states will gather at the EU summit starting on Thursday (12 December) at which leaders will try to agree on the EU's long-term budget and endorse the goal of making the EU climate-neutral by 2050.

EU leaders will meet in three different formats: a regular summit, a European Council (Article 50) meeting, and a European summit.

This will be the first EU summit chaired by Charles Michel, ...