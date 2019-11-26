Macron's Balkan cordon sanitaire will backfire on EU

Over the past year or so, the European Union has committed a string of strategic blunders in the Western Balkans that have destroyed whatever little influence and credibility it still had.

In June last year, Macedonia agreed to add the qualifier "North" to its name in a bid to end Greece's blockage of membership negotiations with the EU.

But having done what no other country in recent memory has done – change its name in order not to offend a more powerful neighbour – North Maced...