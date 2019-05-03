Ad
Finland's PM Juha Sipila, and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis coordinate their countries' EU presidencies (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Small countries can wield big influence in Brussels, study says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Finland and Ireland are punching above their weight when it comes to exerting influence in the EU, according to a study by Danish think-tank Europa published on Friday (3 May).

The think-tank ranked member states' permanent representations in Brussels according to their size, how many of their diplomats are sent from the national administrations and how long these diplomats stay in Brussels building networks and gai...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

