Israeli wall near Bethlehem (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has rejected public pressure to ban Israeli settlement imports, while at the same time hosting a donor conference for a cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.

The commission on Tuesday (30 April) said it has no legal power to prohibit settlement products, following a demand by an European citizenship initiative (ECI).

"We do not have the legal power to make such a proposal and as such we are not able to accept the ECI," a European commission spokeswoman told ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

