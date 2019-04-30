EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products

The European Commission has rejected public pressure to ban Israeli settlement imports, while at the same time hosting a donor conference for a cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.

The commission on Tuesday (30 April) said it has no legal power to prohibit settlement products, following a demand by an European citizenship initiative (ECI).

"We do not have the legal power to make such a proposal and as such we are not able to accept the ECI," a European commission spokeswoman told ...