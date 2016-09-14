Ad
Nigel Farage, the top political driver behind the Brexit, said the EU has not learned form the Uk referendum (Photo: European Parliament)

Populists blame Juncker for 'same old' ideas

by Eszter Zalan, STRASBOURG,

While mainstream parties in the European Parliament voiced support for the European Commission president's big speech, populists blamed Jean-Claude Juncker for calling for more integration.

Manfred Weber, the leader of the conservative European People’s Party - where Juncker hails from - endorsed his plan to double an EU investment fund, but warned against piling up more debt.

Echoing Juncker’s address, he called for an end to "cheap populism" and urged national EU leaders to ta...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

