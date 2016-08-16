Turkey and the EU one month after the coup

A month after the failed coup in Turkey, life in Istanbul is somewhere between back to normal and things will never be the same again.

Hanging down from buildings, fluttering through rolled-down car windows, wrapped around people, Turkish flags paint the town red. The Bosphorus bridge connecting Asia and Europe has been renamed 15 July Martyrs in honour of those who died in fighting linked with last month's attempted coup.

Even the air is different - massive loudspeakers fill it...