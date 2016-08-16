Ad
euobserver
Almost 300 Turks lost their lives in fighting with coup plotters on 15 July. (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey and the EU one month after the coup

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, ISTANBUL/BRUSSELS,

A month after the failed coup in Turkey, life in Istanbul is somewhere between back to normal and things will never be the same again.

Hanging down from buildings, fluttering through rolled-down car windows, wrapped around people, Turkish flags paint the town red. The Bosphorus bridge connecting Asia and Europe has been renamed 15 July Martyrs in honour of those who died in fighting linked with last month's attempted coup.

Even the air is different - massive loudspeakers fill it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Turkey won't reform terrorism law to conform with EU deal
EU won't budge on Turkey visa demands
Death penalty not on Turkey's agenda, says MP
How the EU helped erode Turkish democracy
Almost 300 Turks lost their lives in fighting with coup plotters on 15 July. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections