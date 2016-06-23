As Britons go to the polling booths to decide about their country's EU membership, the outcome of the referendum is impossible to predict.

But whatever the result, what prime minister David Cameron has called "a frenetic campaign" has failed to produce a compelling argument for Europe, EU expert Charles Grant told EUobserver.

"Whatever the result, the Remain camp has been weak," he said in a telephone interview.

If the Remain in the EU option wins, it will be because "ulti...