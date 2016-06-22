Ad
Rivlin: "This striving for a permanent agreement 'now' is the chronicle of a predictable failure" (Photo: European Parliament)

Israeli president attacks French summit idea

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin has poured cold water on France’s plan to host a Middle East peace summit by the end of the year.

He said in a speech at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday (22 June) that the initiative is premature and bound to fail, creating “despair” that could lead to more violence.

“The attempt to return to negotiations for negotiations’ sake, not only does not bring us near the long-awaited solution, but rather drags us further away from it. Th...

Rivlin: "This striving for a permanent agreement 'now' is the chronicle of a predictable failure" (Photo: European Parliament)

