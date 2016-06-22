Ad
UK polling stations will be open from 7AM to 10PM (Photo: Mortimer62)

The UK referendum: a timetable

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The day Brussels has long expected and maybe feared has come.

On Thursday (23 June), Britons will go to the polls to decide whether they want to remain or leave the European Union after a 43 year-long marriage of convenience.

A vote to leave could mortally wound the integration project, which has dominated the European political theatre since WWII.

Even a vote to stay is likely to make Europeans think twice about their common future.

A record number of Britons in th...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

UK polling stations will be open from 7AM to 10PM (Photo: Mortimer62)

