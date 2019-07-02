Who is Frans Timmermans?

EU leaders will reconvene in Brussels on Tuesday (2 June) to continue their discussions about who should lead the EU institutions the coming five years.

Frans Timmermans is still a frontrunner to become president of the European Commission, to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker.

For the past five years Timmermans was Juncker's right-hand man as the 'first vice-president' of the commission, a title Juncker introduced.

Timmermans successfully lead his centre-left Labour party to vict...