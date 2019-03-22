Ad
euobserver
Since 2000 Italy has attracted €15bn in Chinese investments - far behind the level of Chinese investment in the UK and Germany, but ahead of France and the rest of Europe. (Photo: Adriana Homolova)

Italy takes China's new Silk Road to the heart of Europe

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Mads Frese, Rome,

In recent weeks relations with China have dominated the political agenda in Italy.

During Xi Jinping's visit to Rome the Italian government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) about its participation in China's ambitious One Belt, One Road, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to create an intercontinental infrastructure connecting Asia with Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.

This ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Europe shifts gear to balance relations with China better
'China model' not suited for Africa, says African NGO chief
China's 2019 growth outlook
Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era
Since 2000 Italy has attracted €15bn in Chinese investments - far behind the level of Chinese investment in the UK and Germany, but ahead of France and the rest of Europe. (Photo: Adriana Homolova)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections