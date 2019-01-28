Ad
Kaddu Sebunya at the site of the world's largest burning of ivory in Kenya in 2016 (Photo: African Wildlife Foundation)

'China model' not suited for Africa, says African NGO chief

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of a major African organisation tasked with protecting wildlife has said China's own rapid development model should not be replicated on the continent.

Speaking to EUobserver in an interview last week in Brussels, Kaddu Sebunya, CEO of the Nairobi-based African Wildlife Foundation, said China's model for Africa would be "a catastrophe in terms of environment".

"China is now paying the price, luckily that they have come to that realisation and perhaps not too late and they...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

