Still no deal on EU top jobs, but Timmermans leads race

Dutch socialist lead candidate Frans Timmermans remained favourite, but far from certain, to get the EU's top post, the European Commission presidency, on Monday morning (1 July) after all-night talks in Brussels.

The Timmermans plan, coined at the G20 meeting in Osaka by the leaders of Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands, had met with heavy resistance at the start of the summit on Sunday afternoon, but there was not enough opposition to destroy the Dutch politician's bid.