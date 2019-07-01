Ad
euobserver
EU council chief Donald Tusk and parliament president Antonio Tajani at the start of the marathon summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Still no deal on EU top jobs, but Timmermans leads race

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Dutch socialist lead candidate Frans Timmermans remained favourite, but far from certain, to get the EU's top post, the European Commission presidency, on Monday morning (1 July) after all-night talks in Brussels.

The Timmermans plan, coined at the G20 meeting in Osaka by the leaders of Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands, had met with heavy resistance at the start of the summit on Sunday afternoon, but there was not enough opposition to destroy the Dutch politician's bid.

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

