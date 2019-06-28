Ad
EU Council president Donald Tusk (centre on left hand side) at the G20 meeting in Osaka on Thursday (Photo: consilium.eu)

Tusk and Putin clash on liberal values in Japan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU will continue to defend liberal values, it pledged at the "G20" summit of wealthy nations in Japan - after Russia said liberalism was dying.

"Thanks to my jetlag I was able to read the whole interview with [Russian] president [Vladimir] Putin in the Financial Times [a British newspaper] ... I strongly disagree with the main argument - that liberalism is obsolete," EU Council president Donald Tusk told press in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday (28 June).

"Whoever claims that liber...

