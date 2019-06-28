Tusk and Putin clash on liberal values in Japan

The EU will continue to defend liberal values, it pledged at the "G20" summit of wealthy nations in Japan - after Russia said liberalism was dying.
"Thanks to my jetlag I was able to read the whole interview with [Russian] president [Vladimir] Putin in the Financial Times [a British newspaper] ... I strongly disagree with the main argument - that liberalism is obsolete," EU Council president Donald Tusk told press in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday (28 June).
"Whoever claims that liber...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
