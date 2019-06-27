Finnish presidency to war-game hybrid threat response

Finland plans to hold simulations among EU home affairs and finance ministers to better prepare the EU for any hybrid attacks that might be directed towards the bloc.

"We want member states to strengthen their capacities to counter hybrid threats," Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki on Thursday (27 June).

"Its aim is to find a way to build resilience and raise awareness in the EU," Finland's interior minister Maria Ohisalo said, adding that the ...