EU extends Russia sanctions, calls for MH17 justice

EU leaders have rolled over sanctions on Russia, while calling for justice on the MH17 air disaster, and for Russia to stop meddling in Ukraine.
The most painful measures - economic curbs on Russian banks, energy, and arms firms - were extended by six months until January 2020.
Related ones, forbidding commerce with Russia-occupied Crimea in Ukraine, were rolled over until June next year.
The sanctions were "unanimously extended" because of "a lack of Minsk Agreements imp...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
