The EU commission is fed up with Switzerland's foot-dragging (Photo: Patrick Nouhailler)

EU urges Swiss to move on talks or face sanction

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission did not propose extending the Swiss stock exchange's direct access to EU markets on Tuesday (18 June) - in an effort to pile pressure on Bern to stop dragging its feet in concluding talks on the EU-Swiss framework agreement.

The so-called "equivalency" will expire on 30 June, unless the commission proposes to extend it after that.

EU officials have said Bern has until Friday to make a move in the talks that have been stalled since the draft agreement was reache...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

