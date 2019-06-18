EU urges Swiss to move on talks or face sanction

The EU commission did not propose extending the Swiss stock exchange's direct access to EU markets on Tuesday (18 June) - in an effort to pile pressure on Bern to stop dragging its feet in concluding talks on the EU-Swiss framework agreement.

The so-called "equivalency" will expire on 30 June, unless the commission proposes to extend it after that.

EU officials have said Bern has until Friday to make a move in the talks that have been stalled since the draft agreement was reache...