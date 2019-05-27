'Pan-European' Volt and DieM25 manage one MEP each

Two new pan-European movements managed to be elected to the European Parliament on Sunday (26 May) - but, ironically, with only one MEP each.
The new pro-EU Volt Europe party participated in eight EU countries on the same political platform.
Volt wants "a strong political [European] Union" and a "truly progressive Union".
The idea was that if elected in all countries, it would be able to form a political group in the EU parliament t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here