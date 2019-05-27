Ad
Volt Europe campaigning in the Netherlands, where it received 1.9 percent of the votes - not enough for a seat there. But the German Volt MEP managed to get elected. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

'Pan-European' Volt and DieM25 manage one MEP each

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Two new pan-European movements managed to be elected to the European Parliament on Sunday (26 May) - but, ironically, with only one MEP each.

The new pro-EU Volt Europe party participated in eight EU countries on the same political platform.

Volt wants "a strong political [European] Union" and a "truly progressive Union".

The idea was that if elected in all countries, it would be able to form a political group in the EU parliament t...

