Strache scandal: how big a hit will Austrian far-right take?

This week has seen a political crisis unprecedented in Austria since the end of the Second World War.

The resignation of vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, the firing of the far-right interior minister Herbert Kickl, the mass resignation of all other far-right ministers, a call for a snap election in September, the inauguration of an interim expert government, and a no-confidence vote in the Austrian parliament scheduled for Monday.

Against the background of this incredible...