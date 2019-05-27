EU far-right less impressive than predicted

The far-right League party stormed to victory in Italy and the National Rally just about won in France in Europe's 2019 election.
Far-right forces also did well in isolated pockets, such as Belgium and Slovakia, and nationalist parties won in Hungary and Poland.
But the far-right was less impressive in Germany and further afield, posing questions on its future effectivene...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.