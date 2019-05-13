Ad
euobserver
Climate change emerged as the biggest concern of German voters, despite the AfD's nationalist rhetoric (Photo: Oxfam International)

German voters most pro-European and pro-migrant

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German voters have emerged as among the most pro-European and migrant-friendly ones in a new survey, but most Europeans want to keep out refugees.

Some 70 percent of Germans said EU membership was a good thing for their country in a poll by British firm YouGov out on Monday (13 May).

The figure was the same in Poland.

Spain (65 percent), Hungary (64 percent), and Italy (57 percent) also polled highly despite the anti-EU rhetoric of ruling parties in Warsaw, Budapest, and R...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Climate change emerged as the biggest concern of German voters, despite the AfD's nationalist rhetoric (Photo: Oxfam International)

EU Political

