Only 19 of 751 MEPs enrol for anti-harassment course

Of the 751 members of the European Parliament, just 19 have signed up for a pilot training course on how to recognise and prevent harassment at the workplace.

The first of the courses begins on Wednesday (7 November).

A spokeswoman of the parliament revealed to EUobserver by email the figure – representing 2.5 percent of all parliamentarians.

While the course is voluntary and designed as a trial run for a future training course, the number of MEPs who signed up stands in sta...