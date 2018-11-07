Ad
Should courses to prevent sexual harassment be mandatory for all MEPs? (Photo: European Parliament)

Only 19 of 751 MEPs enrol for anti-harassment course

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Of the 751 members of the European Parliament, just 19 have signed up for a pilot training course on how to recognise and prevent harassment at the workplace.

The first of the courses begins on Wednesday (7 November).

A spokeswoman of the parliament revealed to EUobserver by email the figure – representing 2.5 percent of all parliamentarians.

While the course is voluntary and designed as a trial run for a future training course, the number of MEPs who signed up stands in sta...

