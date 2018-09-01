EU eyes Kosovo and Serbia enlargement deal

EU institutions have voiced hope of a new breakthrough in Western Balkans enlargement, despite "nerves" about land swaps for ethnic reasons.

Kosovo and Serbia might normalise relations in a binding agreement in 2019, EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said after EU talks in Vienna on Friday (31 August).

"We're all committed to finalise negotiations in the coming months, before the end of the mandate of this commission ... it's still very difficult, but it's not impossi...