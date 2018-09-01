Ad
"Hope this reassures people who are getting nervous", Mogherini said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU eyes Kosovo and Serbia enlargement deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU institutions have voiced hope of a new breakthrough in Western Balkans enlargement, despite "nerves" about land swaps for ethnic reasons.

Kosovo and Serbia might normalise relations in a binding agreement in 2019, EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said after EU talks in Vienna on Friday (31 August).

"We're all committed to finalise negotiations in the coming months, before the end of the mandate of this commission ... it's still very difficult, but it's not impossi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

