EU 'special envoy' going to US plan for Palestine

A little-known diplomat and a mid-ranking official will represent the EU at the launch of a grand US peace plan for the Middle East this week.

Susanna Terstal, an EU "special representative" on the Middle East peace process, and Michael Miller, a head of unit at the European Commission, are to attend the US event in Bahrain on Tuesday (25 June) and Wednesday on behalf of EU institutions, EU sources told this website.

The EU foreign service declined to confirm or deny the informat...