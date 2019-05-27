Ad
'Not only is the League the biggest party in Italy, Marine Le Pen's party is the biggest in France and Nigel Farage's is the biggest in the UK,' pointed out Salvini during his press conference (Photo: russia.tv)

Salvini triumphs in Italy

by Mads Frese, Rome,

The European elections in Italy were an indisputable triumph for Matteo Salvini and his governing League party.

The far-right party doubled its vote compared to the national elections in 2018, while the other governing party, the Five Star Movement (M5S), lost half of its voters.

The turnout decreased slightly in contrast to the overall trend in Sunday's European parliament elections, with 56.1 percent casting their vote, compared to 58.7 percent five years ago.

