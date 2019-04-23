Ukraine comic-president invited to EU capitals

EU leaders have invited Ukrainian TV comic Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin and Brussels after he became the country's new president in a landslide victory on Sunday (21 April).
They pledged further "support" to Ukraine against Russian aggression and urged the political newcomer to pursue pro-Western reform.
But for some Ukrainian commentators his victory marked Ukraine's "exit from reality" in dangerous times.
"I would be glad to welcome you soon in Berlin and I wish you good...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
