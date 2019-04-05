Lobby register transparency talks collapse

Two years of talks to create a mandatory register of lobbyists shared among all three EU institutions have collapsed.
The divergent positions at the European Parliament, the Council, representing member states, and the European Commission remained entrenched. And with time running out ahead of the EU elections in May, efforts to set up meetings between the three to reach a compromise have also failed.
Polish centre-right MEP Danuta Hubner and French socialist Sylvie Guillaume, the...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
