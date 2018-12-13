Battered May seeks Brexit 'assurances' from EU

British prime minister Theresa May, on the back of surviving a confidence vote back home, said on Thursday (13 December) she did not expect a quick "breakthrough" at the EU summit as she seeks assurances on the Brexit deal from EU leaders to help her get the deal through the British parliament.

"My focus now is on ensuring that I can get those assurances that we need to get this deal over the line, because I genuinely believe it's in the best interest of both sides," May told reporters...