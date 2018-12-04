Ad
euobserver
US online retailers such as Apple and Amazon would be excluded from Franco-German plan (Photo: Rami Al-zayat)

New EU digital tax to let most US giants off the hook

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US tech giants AirBnB, Amazon, Apple, and Swedish company Spotify look set to get off the hook on new EU taxes, but Facebook and Google are still in the crosshairs.

That was the net result of EU talks so far on a new "digital tax" designed to stop global firms from paying next to nothing in Europe via accountancy tricks, even though they generate billions of euros in profits there.

France had pushed for a new three percent tax on all online sales and services in the EU by compa...

