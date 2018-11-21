Ad
euobserver
Italy can come this far - commissioner Pierre Moscovici at the press conference (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission warns Italy on budget, moves towards fines

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission proposed on Wednesday (21 November) to put Italy under an economic disciplinary program after it said Rome's revised budgetary plans were in serious breach of EU rules.

The EU executive, after reviewing all 28 EU member states' budgetary plans, said it retains its earlier concerns about Italy's populist-coalition government's plans to boost spending.

"Our opinion on Italy's revised draft budgetary plan confirms our initial assessment that it is in particularly ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

