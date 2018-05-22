US asks EU to go after Russian and African villains

Notorious killers and corruption lynchpins, whether from Russia, Africa, or further afield could have assets seized and visas denied by the EU if Europe joins new American sanctions.
The project comes amid increasing interest in some EU capitals, but it also comes against the backdrop of the diplomatic crisis over the Iran nuclear deal, which could cast a pall on smaller initiatives.
A US official, who asked not to be named, said the EU should match the new US sanctions, imposed ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
