The reality behind the €7 'Brexit bombshell visa'

British tabloids roared in disapproval on Thursday (26 April), after EU diplomats advanced plans for new border checks and fees.

"EU must be joking!" the Daily Mail, the headline of one top-selling newspaper said. "BREXIT BOMBSHELL: Britons could be forced to pay €7 for European visa after EU split," the Daily Express, another anti-EU paper, said.

The reference to a "European visa" was misleading, but the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias), agreed on...