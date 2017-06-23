EU extends sanctions on Russia

EU leaders on Thursday (22 June) extended sanctions against Russia for another six months, amid concerns that the so-called Minsk peace process between Moscow and Kiev, which France and Germany helped to broker, is currently dead-locked.

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel briefed their colleagues during Thursday’s summit in Brussels.

"Regretfully, we have seen that there is little progress to be seen" and "constant violations of the ceasefire," M...