Glyphosate protesters hold meeting with Commission

The European Commission on Monday (23 October) received the organisers of a citizens' initiative that calls for a ban on glyphosate - but will continue to go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday with a possible vote on renewing the weedkiller's licence for a ten-year period.

"In line with the citizens' initiative regulation, the commission has invited the organisers to Brussels to present their ideas in more depth," commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told press on Monday.

"A publ...