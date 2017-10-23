Ad
EU food safety commissioner Andriukaitis (third from the left) and commission vice-president Timmernas (third from the right) at their meeting with citizens worried about glyphosate (Photo: European Commission)

Glyphosate protesters hold meeting with Commission

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (23 October) received the organisers of a citizens' initiative that calls for a ban on glyphosate - but will continue to go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday with a possible vote on renewing the weedkiller's licence for a ten-year period.

"In line with the citizens' initiative regulation, the commission has invited the organisers to Brussels to present their ideas in more depth," commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told press on Monday.

"A publ...

Latest News

