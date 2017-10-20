The mysterious German behind Orban's Russian deals

In August 2013, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban welcomed Sergey Kiriyenko, head of Russia's state-run nuclear energy company Rosatom, in Budapest.

It was not their first meeting — but it was probably their most important one. According to Hungarian government sources, it was then that Orban decided to contract Rosatom to expand Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant — a choice made without a public tender.

The Hungarian government made the decision, which will affect the countr...