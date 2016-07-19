Ad
Unionist mural in Belfast: Brexit has opened the door to reunification demands in Ireland (Photo: Miss Copenhagen)

Irish PM opens door to reunification vote

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Irish prime minister Enda Kenny has raised the possibility of a vote on Irish reunification in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

The taoiseach said on Monday (18 July) that if people of Northern Ireland clearly showed the will to leave the UK and join the Republic, they should have the right to a referendum on the issue.

He also called on the EU to prepare for the scenario. The centre-right Fine Gael party leader drew a parallel to German reunification following the fall of the ...

