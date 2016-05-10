Ad
A Brexit would not prevent Britons like Timothy Peake from going into space. It could however cause UK industry to miss out on some business (Photo: NASA/Robert Markowitz)

Brexit could affect UK space industry

by Peter Teffer, Prague,

The director-general of the European Space Agency hopes that British people will choose to stay members of the European Union.

“I'm a strong believer in Europe, and I hope they will decide in favour,” Johann-Dietrich Woerner told journalists in Prague on Monday (9 May).

But if the UK referendum on 23 June does end with a majority of voters asking to leave the EU, as some polls indicate, that would not mean the end of the UK's cooperation with other European nations on space activ...

