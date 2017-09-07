Ad
Protesters in Macedonia - the country went from star pupil to riots. (Photo: Zlatevska DNEVNIK)

Time to end EU vetoes on Balkan integration

by Edmund Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

The key to unlocking EU integration in the Western Balkans lies in the EU treaty - abolition of the unanimity rule on enlargement.

Treaty change may sound like a bold idea at a time when the EU is preoccupied with other issues, such as Brexit and migration.

But it is a test of whether member states really meant it when they said the future of the Balkans was in the EU.

In the current treaty, all major steps in the enlargement process are subject to 28 potential vetoes.

Author Bio

Edmund Ekrem Krasniqi is editor-in-chief of DTT-net.com, a Brussels-based news agency on Western Balkan affairs.

