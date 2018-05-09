Ad
The Kingdom of Bahrain is cracking down on dissidents ahead of elections (Photo: Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

'Friendship group' visit derails MEPs' Bahrain rights probe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European lawmakers working on human rights have long complained of interference from 'friendship groups' that offer foreign regimes a backdoor entry into the European parliament.

Earlier this week, their fears became a reality when the Kingdom of Bahrain refused to host a delegation from the parliament's sub-committee on human rights - citing an apparent scheduling conflict with a regime-friendly assembly of euro-deputies headed by a Slovenian liberal MEP.

In a statement issued by...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

