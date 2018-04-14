Is Germany more hawkish on Russia?

Germany's socialist foreign minister just said the EU should "step up pressure" on Russia. Its chancellor aired "political" doubts on a Russian pipeline. But is the new coalition really more hawkish than the last one?
Heiko Maas, the minister, spoke out while in the EU capital on Friday (13 April).
He backed Western military strikes on Russia's ally, the Syrian regime .
"The repeated use of chemical weapons cannot be left unanswered," he said, referring to Syrian leader Ba...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
