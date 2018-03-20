EU to probe UK 'election-rigging' firm

MEPs are to investigate whether UK firm Cambridge Analytica and US social media giant Facebook misused private data to sway votes amid increasingly lurid revelations.

"Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account," parliament head Antonio Tajani said in a statement on Monday (19 March).

Vera Jourova, the EU justice commissioner, said one...