Ad
euobserver
MEPs and EU Commission want answers after three days of media revelations (Photo: European Parliament)

EU to probe UK 'election-rigging' firm

Rule of Law
Digital
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs are to investigate whether UK firm Cambridge Analytica and US social media giant Facebook misused private data to sway votes amid increasingly lurid revelations.

"Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account," parliament head Antonio Tajani said in a statement on Monday (19 March).

Vera Jourova, the EU justice commissioner, said one...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawDigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Data privacy chiefs wary of lagging EU states
Facebook and Twitter weak on protecting users, says EU
Facebook promises more privacy ahead of new EU rules
MEPs and EU Commission want answers after three days of media revelations (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawDigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections