IAEA inspectors in Iraq after the US invasion (Photo: iaea.org)

Interview

EU and US clash on Iran: an ex-spy's view

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Halting the Iran deal could plunge its nuclear programme back underground, the CIA believes. It could also create a sanctions clash with EU states, a former US spy has warned.

That is the assessment that the Central Intelligence Agency would likely have given US president Donald Trump, according to Robaert Baer, a former CIA operative in the Middle East.

But Trump followed his "strategically stupid" national security advisor, John Bolton, instead when he pulled the US out of the ...

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

