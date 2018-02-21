Ad
UK prime minister May wants to avoid tensions with her hard Brexit Conservative MPs over the transition (Photo: Consilium)

UK seeks flexible transition length after Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK is seeking a flexible transition period after Britain is set to leave the EU on 29 March 2019, according to a British government position paper sent to the 27 other member states and leaked on Wednesday (21 February).

London says the period after Brexit should be "around two years", as prime minister Theresa May has said in a speech in Florence last September. But it does not want to agree to the precise 21-month period proposed by the EU.

The EU has said it wants the tra...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

