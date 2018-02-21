Ad
Canete is already receiving retirement benefits from the European parliament although he is a full-time European commissioner (Photo: European Commission)

Canete gets EU parliament pension while still commissioner

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European commissioner for climate Miguel Arias Canete is drawing a pension from the European parliament in addition to the approximately €20,000 he takes home every month.

Although not retired, the 67-year old former MEP is receiving the sum from a controversial voluntary pension scheme that is running a €326 million actuarial deficit.

"The amount received is fully declared and taxed by the Spanish authorities," his spokesp...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

