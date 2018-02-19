Ad
Centeno (l) will receive a set of recommendations on how to improve transparency (Photo: Council of the EU)

MPs demand Council become more transparent

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Three Dutch MPs will demand more transparency from the Council of the EU – where national governments meet – on Monday (19 February), on behalf of 26 European chambers of parliament.

They will present Mario Centeno, head of the Eurogroup, with a set of recommendations encased in glass – symbolising that they feel the council should move from being a 'black box' to a glass box.

"Tusk did not have time, but Centeno did," said centre-right Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt when EUobserver aske...

