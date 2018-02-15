Ad
"A government that can be blackmailed will give up national independence and transform Hungary into an immigrant country," argues Hungary's PM Orban (Photo: Viktor Orban's Facebook page)

Hungary plans to paralyse NGOs dealing with migration

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's government submitted a so-called "Stop Soros" legislation package to parliament late Tuesday (13 February), which would grant the interior minister powers to ban civil groups deemed to support migration.

The bill is part of prime minister Viktor Orban's anti-immigration drive that has recently targeted Hungarian-born US financier and philanthropist George Soros, who has been promoting liberal values through his founda...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

